MOSCOW, - Syria's ambassador to Moscow has requested asylum in Russia, state news agency TASS reported on Monday, citing a source. Syrian ambassador to Moscow requests asylum in Russia, TASS reports

The Russian news outlet provided no further details on the reported request by Bashar Jaafari, who was appointed ambassador to Russia in 2022 after 15 years as Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations.

The Lebanon-based, pro-Iran al-Mayadeen television station later reported that it had received Jaafari's denial of the news, without providing details.

Reuters was not able to immediately contact Jaafari, 69. Syria's embassy in Moscow did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russian President Vladimir Putin granted asylum to former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad when he fled to Moscow with his family after being toppled by a lightning rebel offensive at the end of last year.

Syria's foreign ministry last week recalled Jaafari and Syria's ambassador to Saudi Arabia to Damascus, state media reported, saying the move was part of a reorganization of the diplomatic corps after Assad's fall.

Jaafari had been one of the most well-known international representatives of the former regime. He had been vocal in his defence of the Syrian government during the country's 14-year civil war, including his denial it had carried out chemical weapons attacks.

Moscow has supported Damascus since the early days of the Cold War, recognising its independence in 1944 as Syria sought to throw off French colonial rule.

Syria is also home to two important Russian military bases - the Hmeimim airbase in Latakia province and a naval facility at Tartous on the coast. Russia is seeking to retain control of these as it builds ties with the country's new leadership.

