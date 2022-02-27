Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Taliban halt evacuations until ‘assurance’ over situation for Afghans abroad
world news

Taliban halt evacuations until ‘assurance’ over situation for Afghans abroad

More than 120,000 Afghans and dual nationals have been evacuated up to August 31 last year after the hardline Islamists seized Kabul.
Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 07:40 PM IST
AFP |

The Taliban will not allow any more evacuations of Afghans until the situation improves abroad for those who have already left, their spokesman said Sunday.

"The government has the responsibility to protect the people so this will be stopped until we get the assurance that their lives will not be endangered," Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference.

More than 120,000 Afghans and dual nationals were evacuated up to August 31 when the last US-led troops withdrew, two weeks after the hardline Islamists seized Kabul.

Hundreds more were allowed to leave on flights after that, but the last official evacuation by air was on December 1. Occasional evacuations have taken place by road via Pakistan until recently, however.

Zabihullah said the Taliban had received reports of thousands of Afghans "living in very bad conditions" in Qatar and Turkey.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP