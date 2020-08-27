e-paper
Taliban kill four civilians during clashes with Afghan forces in central flood-hit province

Taliban fighters on Thursday killed four civilians during clashes with Afghan forces in central flood-hit Parwan province at a time when over 150 people lost their lives in the flash floods and rescue work was still underway, officials said.

Aug 27, 2020
Reuters
Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh
Kabul
Clashes were ongoing between Afghan and Taliban forces in Bagram, which is located in Parwan province and houses the biggest U.S. military base.
Clashes were ongoing between Afghan and Taliban forces in Bagram, which is located in Parwan province and houses the biggest U.S. military base.(AP photo for representation)
         

The Taliban spokesman was not immediately available to confirm the latest violence at a time when peace talks between warring sides is expected to begin in coming weeks.

