Prince Hisahito, the Japanese imperial family's last hope for the monarchy's long-term survival unless succession rules change said marriage is not on his mind yet in his first press conference on Monday. Teen heir to Japanese throne says marriage not on his mind

Only males can ascend the ancient Chrysanthemum Throne and women leave the imperial family if they marry a commoner, with their offspring having no royal status.

But Hisahito, who turned 18 in September and is second in line to become emperor after his father, said it was much too early for him to consider tying the knot.

"Regarding marriage, I have not yet thought deeply about the ideal time or partner," Hisahito told reporters.

Hisahito is the only son of Crown Prince Akishino, 59 the brother of Emperor Naruhito, 65 and Crown Princess Kiko, 58.

Naruhito's daughter, Aiko, 23, cannot succeed her father under the Imperial Household Law, in place since 1947, because of her gender.

Hisahito also told his first news conference foreign media were excluded that he enjoys observing insects and plants as well as growing vegetables and rice in his private time.

He is also "concerned about the impact on people's lives".

"I feel nervous talking to you all," he said, adding he will consider the possibility of studying abroad like his family members have done.

"As a young member of the Imperial Family, I am determined to fulfil my role," Hisahito said.

The imperial family, whose history according to legend goes back 2,600 years, formally renounced its divine status after Japan's defeat in World War II and it has no political power.

Akihito, who abdicated in 2019 due to his age and poor health, is credited with modernising the institution.

Lawmakers last year began discussing possible relaxations to the strict succession rules, and a Kyodo News poll found 90 percent public support for female succession.

"Stabilising the number of members of the imperial family is a particularly urgent issue," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said in October, calling for active debate on the issue.

But resistance among conservative MPs, who revere the royals as the perfect example of a patriarchal Japanese family, makes that change unlikely any time soon.

In October, a UN committee said Japan should "guarantee the equality of women and men in the succession to the throne" in line with "good practices" in other monarchies.

Japan demanded that the committee withdraw its recommendation, saying that the right to succeed the throne was unrelated to human rights and gender discrimination.

In January it said it would not fund a UN women's rights committee and suspended a member's visit over the issue.

nf/stu/dhc

