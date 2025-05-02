Thailand reports first anthrax death in decades, hundreds potentially exposed 

Menu Explore
Reuters |
May 02, 2025 02:14 PM IST

)

BANGKOK, - Thailand has reported its first anthrax-related death in decades with two infections nationwide, prompting a public health alert after authorities identified hundreds potentially exposed to the deadly bacteria, officials said on Thursday.

A 53-year-old man in Mukdahan province, in northeastern Thailand near the border with Laos, died on Wednesday after contracting anthrax, the government said, with a second case confirmed in the same province and three additional suspected cases under investigation.

Authorities have identified at least 638 people as being potentially exposed after eating raw meat. Among them, 36 had participated in butchering livestock while the rest had consumed raw or undercooked beef, health officials said. All are receiving antibiotics as part of containment measures.

"All individuals who may have been in contact with infected meat are being monitored," the health ministry said.

The Livestock Department is overseeing containment efforts in the affected area, including a 5-km quarantine zone around the infection site, the agriculture ministry said.

There are plans to vaccinate 1,222 cattle, though no animals have shown signs of illness or unexplained death, it added.

Anthrax is a rare but serious disease caused by bacteria often transmitted through contact with infected animals or consumption of contaminated meat. It is not spread person-to-person.

Thailand last reported human anthrax cases in 2017, when two people were infected without fatalities. In 2000, 15 cases were recorded, also without deaths.

Wednesday's death was the first anthrax fatality in Thailand since 1994 when three died and follows a rise in regional infections. Laos reported 129 anthrax infections last year, including one death, while Vietnam confirmed 13 cases in May 2023.

Thai authorities are continuing investigations into the source of the infection and said they would maintain heightened surveillance in border areas.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / World News / Thailand reports first anthrax death in decades, hundreds potentially exposed 
