Thailand shooting: Shots fired inside Bangkok mall, hundreds flee. Videos emerge

ByMallika Soni
Oct 03, 2023 03:57 PM IST

Thailand Shooting: Police were taking control of the situation, police spokesperson informed.

Thailand police said that they were on their way to a mall in central Bangkok after receiving reports of shots being fired inside. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths, Achayon Kraithong, police spokesperson told Reuters.

Police were taking control of the situation, he informed. Videos shared widely on social media showed people, including children, running out of the doors of the Siam Paragon mall as security guards ushered them out. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the veracity of the videos.

Local broadcaster Channel 3 reported sounds similar to gunfire were heard inside, coming from a bathroom in the mall. Thailand prime minister Srettha Thavisin said that he was waiting details of the incident.

The shooting comes just days before the one-year anniversary of one of the bloodiest days in recent Thai history, when an ex-police officer armed with a knife and gun attacked a nursery murdering 24 children and 12 adults.

