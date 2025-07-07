The Crisis of the Welfare State in Profile

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer The crisis of the welfare state—fiscally unaffordable but politically unreformable—afflicts nearly every 21st-century Western democracy. And the revolt last week against British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s modest disability reforms shows how deeply the entitlement state mentality is entrenched.

At issue were so-called personal independence payments for those who struggle with tasks like bathing, preparing food or managing finances owing to physical or mental infirmities. Sounds compassionate, but more Brits than ever are claiming anxiety and depression to qualify. As many as a thousand people each day are signing up for the allowance that can exceed $250 a week.

Some 2.8 million jobless Brits are now classified as long-term ill, and the government says one in 10 working-age people now claim a sickness or disability benefit. Personal independence payment awards have more than doubled since the pandemic. British spending on working-age, health-related benefits has skyrocketed to £52 billion from £36 billion over the past five years, according to the London-based Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Mr. Starmer sought to tighten eligibility requirements, but his own party revolted. More than 120 Labour MPs threatened to kill the reform bill outright. The government responded with concessions that shielded existing claimants from the changes, knocking billions off the total savings.

That wasn’t good enough for lawmakers like Labour’s Rachael Maskell, who denounced the reforms as “Dickensian.” The government retreated again, committing now only to consider whether to change the eligibility rules. It will complete a review next year. Gone are the immediate personal independence payment reforms that would have saved about £3.8 billion annually by fiscal year 2029-30.

Last week’s bill preserves cuts to a nearly $580 disability top-up to monthly benefits for low-income and jobless Brits. But for at least the next five years, these savings are largely offset by an increase in the baseline allowance. Without reforms, the cost will grow to some £66 billion by fiscal 2029/2030—about on par with the U.K.’s total 2024 defense spending.

This is a political disaster for Mr. Starmer’s government, which had been counting on the savings to create room for spending on defense and other priorities. The Times of London reports that Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, is now warning that the hole will have to be filled with tax increases, perhaps large ones. Yet the tax increases in her last budget are deeply unpopular and have failed to raise the anticipated revenue.

But it’s an even bigger problem for the country, which urgently needs to spend more to defend itself. Yet it finds itself with an ever-larger share of the population on the nonworking disability rolls. This is how nations decline.

The Tories can hardly crow, since they failed to address the disability mess in their long recent hold on power. Americans also have no cause to boast as Republicans struggled to pass even modest reforms to Medicaid and food stamps. No wonder the Chinese Communists think they’ll dominate the 21st century.