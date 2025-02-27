Hamas is set to hand over the bodies of four hostages held in Gaza since its October 7, 2023, attack overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, in exchange for more than 600 Palestinian prisoners. The four dead Israeli Gaza hostages set for return

This marks the final swap under the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire deal that went into effect on January 19.

The deal provided for the release of 33 hostages, including eight dead bodies, by March 1, in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians held by Israel.

Five Thai hostages have also been released outside the scope of the accord.

Israeli media named the four hostages whose bodies are to be handed over, which were earlier also named by Hamas.

Here are snapshots of the four Israelis whose bodies Hamas said it will repatriate. Their identities will be confirmed following forensic tests.

French-Israeli national Ohad Yahalomi was kidnapped from his home in Nir Oz kibbutz. His 12-year-old son Eitan, abducted separately, was released in November 2023 during the first truce.

His wife Bat-Sheva Yahalomi, also a dual French-Israeli citizen, said the whole family had tried to take shelter in the safe room but the door would not close so her husband had stood outside with a gun.

He was wounded in an exchange of fire and she last saw her husband in front of their home.

The attackers tried to take her and their two younger daughters but she managed to escape with both girls.

Ohad Yahalomi had been announced dead in January 2024 in a video by a group allied to Hamas, information which was never confirmed by the Israeli army. Until Wednesday he had been listed as alive.

An expert on scorpions, he was described as a great lover of the outdoors.

Tsachi Idan was taken to Gaza by Hamas with his hands covered in the blood of his 18-year-old daughter Maayan Idan, who had been shot dead in front of him.

On October 7, 2023 the development engineer, who lived in Nahal Oz kibbutz, hid with his wife Gali Idan and three of their four children in their safe room.

His daughter was shot through the door by the attackers as he tried to shield her, and she collapsed into his arms. The whole attack was broadcast live on Facebook by Hamas.

As he was being taken away, his abductors told the remaining family members, "he will come back."

"I love you," his wife said, "don't play the hero, be smart. Take care of yourself and come back to me in one piece."

Idan had been listed as alive until Wednesday.

Before being taken by Hamas, he worked developing computer systems for restaurants.

Danish-Israeli Itzik Elgarat was shot in the hand during the attack on his kibbutz Nir Oz, before being captured, according to his brother Daniel Elgarat, quoted by Danish television.

His brother was the last person to have been in contact with him. Subsequently his phone showed it was located in Gaza.

He had been listed as alive until Wednesday.

He lived for 12 years in Denmark, where his two children live. He had visited them shortly before the attack. He was a fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv football team.

Born in Iraq, Shlomo Mansour for many years took care of the henhouse in Kissufim kibbutz, of which he was one of the founders. It was in this small community that he was abducted on October 7, 2023.

His wife Mazal Mansour, with whom he lived for 60 years, managed to escape.

The octogenarian had five children. A handyman, he enjoyed gardening and repairing his grandchildren's toys.

Israel said in February 2024 that Mansour had been killed on October 7, 2023 and that his body had been taken to the Gaza Strip.

jah-mib/jmy/jd/lba/jhb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.