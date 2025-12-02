Pope Leo XIV will offer a silent prayer at the site of the 2020 Beirut port explosion as he wraps up his first foreign trip to Turkey and Lebanon on Tuesday. The Latest: Pope Leo ends first foreign trip with silent prayer at Beirut blast site, Mass at port

He also will meet with relatives of some of the 218 victims of the blast on Aug. 4, 2020. The explosion tore through Beirut and did billions of dollars in damage after hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate detonated in a warehouse.

No official has been convicted in a judicial investigation that has been repeatedly obstructed, angering Lebanese for whom the blast was just the latest crisis after decades of corruption and financial crimes. When he arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, Leo urged the country’s political leaders to pursue the truth as a means of peace and reconciliation in the country.

Leo sought to bring a message of peace to Lebanon as it copes with years of economic and political crises.

The American pope opens his final day with a visit to the De La Croix hospital, which specializes in care for people with psychological problems, and is expected to close with a Mass along the Beirut waterfront before returning to Rome.

On Monday, he presided over a gathering of Lebanon’s Christian and Muslim spiritual leaders, celebrating the country’s interfaith coexistence as a potent message of peace in the conflict-plagued region.

The blast on Aug. 4, 2020, was fueled by hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored in the port and flattened several neighborhoods.

Leo’s late predecessor, Pope Francis, openly advocated for the families.

Mireille Khoury, who lost her 15-year-old son Elias, is one of the family members who will join the prayer.

“I will not say that this anger will fully just disappear,” Khoury told The Associated Press before Leo’s visit. “But I think it will give some sort of relaxation of this anger that is in my heart until justice is served.”

An ongoing probe that has implicated a long list of politicians, judicial and security officials continues to face obstructions as families push for international support including from the Vatican.

Lebanon will never heal from its wounds without justice and the port blast probe could set a precedent, Khoury said.

“Justice is the basis of building any country,” she said. “Our children were killed in their homes. They were killed because someone kept nitrate in the main port of the city near a residential area.”

Among those waiting to greet Pope Leo at the De La Croix hospital are throngs of children dressed as Swiss Guards in colorful gold, red and blue ceremonial uniforms.

Seamstresses worked for three months to make the outfits for the children, Sister Teresa Azar said.

The crowd also includes cardinals in their red cassocks and a boy dressed as the pope in white.

Five years on, no official has been convicted in a judicial investigation that has been repeatedly obstructed, angering Lebanese for whom the blast was just the latest crisis after decades of corruption and financial crimes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.