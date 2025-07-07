The Lure of Comrade Mamdani

As he led a guerrilla war to overthrow dictator Fulgencio Bastista in 1958, Fidel Castro promised Cubans that he was staunchly anticommunist and pro-free-speech. Once Batista was gone, Castro said Cuba would hold elections. Argentina’s Juan Perón wasn’t much different. Before he was first elected in 1946, the strongman said democracy must “serve the people.” As a candidate for president of Venezuela in 1998, Hugo Chávez framed himself as democrat.

All three socialists lied. They were extremists all along. The lesson is that communists and fascists, whom F.A. Hayek called members of “rival socialist factions,” will say anything to get into power and do anything to stay there.

This is something to think about as Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Party’s socialist candidate for mayor of New York, poses as the morally superior candidate who will respect differences and protect rights. His radical utterances say otherwise and ought to frighten the pants off New Yorkers. Once in office, with an equally extreme City Council, it won’t be easy to stop him from doing grave damage to the place some of us call home.

Before Castro’s communist revolution, Cuba had the fifth-highest per capita income in the Western Hemisphere, where it ranked third in life expectancy. Its literacy rate of 76% was the fourth highest in Latin America.

In the 1950s, according to a 2005 PBS documentary, “Cuba ranked 11th in the world in the number of doctors per capita. Many private clinics and hospitals provided services for the poor. Cuba’s income distribution compared favorably with that of other Latin American societies.”

Today the island has dire shortages of food, medicine, housing and doctors, crumbling hospitals, recurring blackouts and a shrinking population.

In the 1920s Argentina was one of the world’s top 10 economies. The Great Depression of the 1930s destabilized Argentina’s democracy, and the country began to turn away from market economics. Perón was a fascist demagogue who undermined republican ideals in the name of the people. He died in 1974, but repeated bouts of peronismo, during military and civilian governments, have long haunted the country. By 2023 the breadbasket of South America was a basket case. People were eating out of trash bins on the streets of Buenos Aires, a once-glorious city.

Venezuela began to embrace collectivism in the mid-1970s, when oil prices boomed and politicians thought the only hard question was how to redistribute income “fairly.” When Chávez was elected he doubled down on socialism on the grounds that it hadn’t been truly tried. He imported Cuban communism and made Venezuela one of the most desperately poor and unfree countries in South America.

The common denominator among these three tragedies is that in each case a true believer, good at lying, bamboozled the public.

I watched the chameleon Chávez in Caracas in late 1998 when Venezuelans were preparing for the December presidential election. They wanted change. Something new. Chávez, the outsider, offered social justice and an end to corruption. He denied he was a communist. He pretended to be a third-way thinker in the spirit of British Prime Minister Tony Blair. Only later would the public learn of how Cuba had infiltrated the Venezuelan barracks and the young paratrooper had been one of its best students.

Investor Bill Ackman, who has pledged to try to defeat Mr. Mamdani, calls the 33-year-old politician “smart.” A better adjective is “slick.” He isn’t what he appears and that’s by design.

Take his primary campaign, in which he stressed “affordability,” along with “dignity” and delivering what New Yorkers “deserve.” That was the PG-13 message he blasted across the city. He didn’t run on “seizing the means of production,” a goal he let slip in a 2021 video talk. Nor did we hear much about his plan to turn New York into an Orwellian “Animal Farm” of equality. The former is creepy but, he says, is simply formulaic socialism. The latter would be live on day one through greater redistribution. Have you made something of yourself? If so, he’s coming for you.

Taking Mr. Mamdani at his word—that he wants to make New Yorkers better off—it’s hard to call him intelligent. Free bus rides, rent freezes and subsidized groceries make him sound like a fifth-grader running for class president.

New York needs investment, competition and innovation to bring prices down. Under Mr. Mamdani’s price controls and subsidies, things will go in the opposite direction because demand will naturally outstrip supply. Set minimum wage at $30 to end “exploitation” and see a black market for labor flourish. Either he doesn’t know this, which means he isn’t too bright, or he does know it and he’s a first-class fibber. Could be a little of each.

Boy wonder Mamdani would be a train wreck as mayor. But one goal he can undoubtedly achieve is the eradication of billionaires. As the Latin American experience demonstrates, capital and capitalists go and stay where they’re well treated. Poor New York.

Write to O’Grady@wsj.com.