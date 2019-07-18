This drama has taken place before: India on Hafiz Saeed arrest

New Delhi

A day after Hafiz Saeed was arrested by Pakistani authorities on charges of terror financing, New Delhi on Thursday called on Islamabad to ensure the Lashkar-e-Taiba founder is brought to justice as part of verifiable and irreversible steps to counter terrorism.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told a regular news briefing this wasn’t the first time Saeed had been arrested or detained, reflecting the Indian government’s scepticism regarding the Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief’s arrest and judicial remand on Wednesday.

“This drama has taken place at least eight times since 2001. The question is whether this time it would be more than a cosmetic exercise and whether Saeed will be tried and sentenced for his terrorist activities,” Kumar said.

He reiterated India’s position that Pakistan’s sincerity in acting against terrorism would be judged on the basis of its ability to “demonstrate verifiable, credible and irreversible actions against terrorists and to disrupt and dismantle terror groups operating from their soil”. He added, “We hope this time Hafiz Saeed will genuinely be brought to justice.”

Saeed was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan’s Punjab province while he was going to Gujranwala, where he planned to get pre-arrest bail in connection with a case of terror financing. The arrest came against the backdrop of pressure on Pakistan from the US and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to crack down on terror financing.

There was also speculation that Pakistani authorities acted against Saeed with an eye to the meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Donald Trump in the US on July 22.

Kumar pointed out that Saeed was the “mastermind of the Mumbai terror attacks”, listed by the UN 1267 Sanctions Committee and carried a reward of $10 million under US law. Saeed and his front organisations LeT and JuD “recruit and train hundreds and thousands of persons and motivate and indoctrinate them on a violent agenda against India”, he said.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 23:01 IST