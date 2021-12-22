Covid-19: This school district in New York City will switch to remote learning till Jan 18

From Wednesday, the Mount Vernon City School District in New York City will switch to 100% remote schooling till January 18 next year amid the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19), according to reports.

Issuing a letter to the community on Monday, Dr Kenneth Hamilton, the superintendent of schools, said the closure of school buildings might be further extended depending on the trajectory of positivity rates.

“We have all been watching as Broadway closed, professional sports have been affected, and some states (Maryland) have moved to remote learning. We have also seen an increase in our positive cases and quarantines,” Dr Hamilton said in the letter on Monday.

He pointed out that he has been reluctant to close schools in Mount Vernon but given the current trend in coronavirus infections, "it would be risky not to do so."

The superintendent said on Monday that all schools in the district will provide breakfast and lunch during the closure period.

Before returning to schools on January 18, all students, teachers and other staff members are expected to be tested for Covid-19. Dr Hamilton also said that free testing kits will be available at schools on January 3 and 4.

According to a news report, the closure of schools from Wednesday will affect nearly 7,000 students and 1,400 teachers and staff members.

Since September, nearly 340 students living in the Mount Vernon City School District have been infected with Covid-19, the above report added.

New York City, which is one of the worst-hit areas from Covid-19 in the US, has in one week seen a 207% increase in the average daily number of infections.

According to the Associated Press, as recently as December 13, New York City was averaging fewer than 3,600 new infections daily. But after 63,500 people were infected in just five days, the average daily infections climbed to almost 11,000.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has said that he is committed to keeping New York City open despite the massive spike in infections.

“Adamantly I feel this: No more shutdowns. We’ve been through them," de Blasio said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The mayor, who will step down from the post soon, will also decide whether the New Year’s Eve celebration at Times square will go as planned. Before the spike in cases, de Blasio hoped to hold the celebration in full strength compared to last year, when the event was small.