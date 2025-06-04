To earn American help, allies are told to elect nationalists

A CORE SKILL in MAGA diplomacy is the making of offers that cannot be refused. Karol Nawrocki “needs to be the next president of Poland. Do you understand me?” Kristi Noem, America’s Homeland Security Secretary, urged voters in Poland on May 27th. Ms Noem was addressing a rally in Jasionka, a logistics hub near the frontier with Ukraine, days before a presidential election pitting Mr Nawrocki, a nationalist historian, against the progressive, pro-European mayor of Warsaw.

Then Ms Noem added a hint of menace, seeming to imply that Poles should choose the right head of state if they want American troops to stay in their country. To many Poles, that garrison is a flesh-and-blood guarantee of American support. If Poles elect a leader who will work with President Donald Trump, they will have a strong ally against “enemies that do not share your values”, Ms Noem told the crowd. With the right leader, “you will have strong borders and protect your communities” and “you will continue to have a US presence here, a military presence,” she continued.

Mr Nawrocki pulled off a narrow victory on June 1st. In a message of congratulations, the secretary of state, Marco Rubio, declared: “The Polish people have spoken and support a stronger military and securing their borders.” It will never be known how many votes were swung by Ms Noem’s intervention. Still, her election-eve visit is evidence of a revolution in America’s relations with Europe. The notion that America sees a vital interest in Europe’s collective security is being replaced by something more grudging and conditional. This selective American offer builds on familiar complaints, from Democratic and Republican presidents, that European members of the NATO alliance need to spend more on their own defence. But Trumpworld’s impatience with Europe goes beyond grumbles about free-riding. Take Ms Noem and Mr Rubio at face value, and foreigners who hope to be defended by America would do well to show fealty to Trumpism.

Europe’s leaders face a dilemma. Though they are desperate to maintain defence ties with America, Mr Trump is not focused on the same threats as they are. His aides are obsessed with borders. He sounds eager to cut deals with President Vladimir Putin, though it is fear of Russia that explains why Poles want an American garrison. As for the European Union, Mr Trump treats it as a hostile power, which he says was created to “screw” his country.

Mr Trump and aides condemn Europe’s approach to transatlantic trade, and to the regulation and taxation of businesses, notably American technology firms. Its leaders are called hysterical about climate change. The EU is deemed disastrously open to immigration, and a bully for asking governments to share the burden of hosting asylum-seekers who arrive at its external frontiers (a charge of bullying that Mr Nawrocki made to Polish voters).

Some criticisms are worth pondering. Addressing the Munich Security Conference in February, the vice-president, J.D. Vance, was right to question heavy-handed European controls on free speech and the bans that some countries impose on political parties with broad support. But Mr Vance was point-scoring when he called that “threat from within” more dangerous than Russia.

It is now painfully clear that Europe is caught up in America’s domestic, partisan politics. Asked to explain that Munich speech, a well-connected Washington conservative reports that, as a “culture-war Catholic”, Mr Vance felt personally offended when secular-minded “chattering-class Europeans” scolded America’s Supreme Court for ruling against abortion rights. To Trumpworld, the EU is a haven for globalist, woke elites, to be brought to heel like Harvard University or the State Department.

Trumpian loathing for Europe goes beyond present-day culture wars, though. Mr Trump’s real fight is with the American presidents who defined post-war transatlantic relations. Closer European co-operation was not a plot to “screw” America. Indeed, post-war American governments urged Europeans to seek economic and political union, invoking the example of America’s founding fathers. Only a prosperous continent could avoid the “despair” that led people to seek out fascism and communism, Harry Truman said in 1947, as he urged Congress to approve the Marshall Plan to fund Europe’s reconstruction. The 33rd president praised post-war European leaders for shunning “narrow nationalism” and agreeing to “the reduction of trade barriers, the removal of obstacles to the free movement of persons within Europe, and a joint effort to use their common resources to the best advantage”.

Thank your predecessors

Today’s German laws to ban extremist parties were drafted at the urging of post-war American lawyers and diplomats, anxious about Nazism’s return. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the former general turned 34th president, said European unity was needed to demonstrate to America that its provision of aid was worthwhile. To leaders in Washington, European integration was the answer to the “German problem”: how to let Germany re-emerge as an economic giant without terrifying its neighbours and risking another war.

For all modern Europe’s flaws, Truman, Marshall, Eisenhower and their peers succeeded. In Mr Nawrocki, Poland has just elected a nationalist fire-breather as president who scorns the EU and says he will seek vast reparations from Germany for wartime crimes. Yet the risks of war between Poland and Germany, or between any EU countries, remain approximately zero. That miracle of peace was not known in any earlier century. It allows Ms Noem and her ilk to use America’s role as a security guarantor for leverage and to play divide and rule with EU unity, with no risk of conflict within Europe’s borders. Mr Trump and his team may despise the visionaries who rebuilt Europe after 1945. But they are free-riders on their work.