Too early to declare win over Covid, warns WHO as nations eye relaxations in curbs

As countries begin to ease restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Omicron variant, the World Health Organisation said on Tuesday that it was too early to either declare victory over Covid-19 or give up attempts to halt transmission.

The world health body said that while the Omicron variant might be known as a milder one as compared to other strains of Covid-19, a worrying increase in deaths in most regions of the world is being noticed.

"It is premature for any country to either surrender or to declare victory," news agency AFP quoted WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as telling reporters.

"This virus is dangerous and it continues to evolve before our very eyes."

The remarks came after Denmark lifted all of its pandemic-related curbs despite record numbers of cases of the milder Omicron variant, becoming the first EU country to do so. A number of other countries are also eying similar moves.

"We're concerned that a narrative has taken hold in some countries that because of vaccines and because of Omicron's high transmissibility and lower severity, preventing transmission is no longer possible, and no longer necessary," Tedros said.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," he said, adding "more Covid-19 transmission means more deaths".

The UN health agency chief said that since Omicron was first spotted in southern Africa 10 weeks ago, nearly 90 million cases have been reported to the WHO -- more than in all of 2020.

It is vital, he said, to keep striving to halt transmission of the virus. "We are not calling for any country to return to so-called lockdown," Tedros said, adding though that "we are calling on all countries to protect their people using every tool in the toolkit, not vaccines alone".

The WHO head further stressed the need to continue tracking emerging variants, including the Omicron sub-lineage BA.2. "This virus will continue to evolve, which is why we call on countries to continue testing, surveillance and sequencing," he said. "We can't fight this virus if we don't know what it's doing."

(With agency inputs)