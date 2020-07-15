e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘Torso, removed head, arms, legs’: Tech founder killed in NYC, body cut up

‘Torso, removed head, arms, legs’: Tech founder killed in NYC, body cut up

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” said police spokesman Carlos Nieves.

world Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:34 IST
Agencies
Agencies
New York
Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada during an interview with Reuters in Lagos, Nigeria on May 3, 2019.
Fahim Saleh, Co-founder/CEO of Gokada during an interview with Reuters in Lagos, Nigeria on May 3, 2019.(Reuters File Photo)
         

A Bangladeshi-origin technology entrepreneur who founded Nigeria’s Gokada ride-hailing app was found decapitated and dismembered in a luxury New York condo with a power saw plugged in nearby.

The body of Fahim Saleh, 33, was found at around 3.30pm local time on Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side. Detectives found Saleh’s torso near a power saw and later discovered his head and limbs sorted into plastic bags, police told New York crime reporters.

Saleh’s sister discovered the body and the fact the saw was still connected led detectives to suspect her arrival may have startled the perpetrator, who would have fled through another exit, The New York Times reported.

“We have a torso, a head that’s been removed, arms and legs. Everything is still on the scene. We don’t have a motive,” said police spokesman Carlos Nieves.

Security camera video showed Saleh in an elevator with a man in a dark suit, mask and gloves, media reports said.

tags
top news
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Xi Jinping’s show of force against India is a strategic gift for Donald Trump
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Air India ends work-from-home for most employees from July 20
Air India ends work-from-home for most employees from July 20
Stop broadcast of film on Prophet Muhammad: Anil Deshmukh to Centre
Stop broadcast of film on Prophet Muhammad: Anil Deshmukh to Centre
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
On The Record | What’s wrong with the Congress party?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In