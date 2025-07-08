By Jan Lopatka Trial set to open in Slovakia of man who shot and wounded PM Fico

BANSKA BYSTRICA, Slovakia, - A Slovak court will begin the trial on Tuesday of a man who shot and seriously wounded Prime Minister Robert Fico in May last year, an attack that both exposed and exacerbated political and social divisions in the small central European country.

The 72-year-old Juraj C. stands accused of terrorism for an attack that prosecutors say was aimed at incapacitating the government. He faces up to life imprisonment if found guilty by the Specialised Criminal Court.

The attacker, a former mine worker, stonemason, security guard, but also the author of poetry and prose and a public activist, has told investigators he shot at Fico to hurt but not kill him, due to what he said were disagreements with the prime minister's policies on Ukraine, media and culture.

Fico, a 60-year-old fourth-time prime minister, has clashed with Slovakia's partners in the European Union and NATO over his opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine and his efforts to maintain working relations with Russia.

He has also pushed through criminal law and media reforms which critics say undermine democracy, and - echoing Prime Minister Victor Orban of neighbouring Hungary - has pledged to build a "dam against liberalism" through constitutional reforms.

Fico has accused the attacker of being an opposition activist and has accused the opposition - an array of mostly liberal-pro EU parties - of stoking hatred. The main opposition parties denied any connection to the shooter.

Fico's tilt towards Russia triggered large public protests earlier this year, which he said were aimed at triggering a coup against the government, an assertion denied by protest organisers.

Fico has said he has forgiven the attacker and does not intend to attend the trial unless called to testify.

The court has set hearings for Tuesday and Wednesday but further hearings are possible later this year before a verdict is reached. The first day is expected to include a reading of the charges and questioning of the suspect.

The suspect fired five shots from a handgun from 1.2 metres as the prime minister greeted citizens in the central Slovak town of Hand.

Fico was hit four times, including in the abdomen, and underwent urgent surgery and treatment at the Banska Bystrica hospital. His full diagnosis has not been revealed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.