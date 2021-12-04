Trudeau appoints more Indo-Canadians to key positions in the new govt

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday appointed three more Indo-Canadians to significant positions in his new government.

Trudeau in an announcement on Friday appointed parliamentary secretaries and other functionaries. Among them, Maninder Sidhu was made parliamentary secretary to the minister of foreign affairs Melanie JolySidhu, who was elected to the House of Commons for the first time in October 2019 from the riding (as constituencies are called in Canada) of Brampton East, was earlier parliamentary secretary to the minister of international development.

Joining him among the ranks of the parliamentary secretaries is Arif Virani, who represents the Parkdale-High Park riding in Toronto. Virani, who has roots in Gujarat, was appointed parliamentary secretary to the minister of international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development Mary Ng. He had earlier held similar positions, most recently as parliamentary secretary to minister of justice and the Attorney General in the previous Government.

Ruby Sahota, who represents Brampton North, and is the former chair of the House of Commons standing committee on procedure and House affairs, will serve as deputy government whip. Interestingly, all three newly-appointed Parliamentary secretaries are from the Greater Toronto Area.

“This team will be an important link between ministers and Parliament, working closely with their colleagues to find real solutions to the challenges that Canadians face, as we finish the fight against Covid-19 and build a better future for everyone,” a statement from the PMO said, announcing the new roster of parliamentary secretaries.

Trudeau had appointed three Indo-Canadians to his cabinet in October, when he was forming a minority government after winning snap elections in September. They are minister of national defence Anita Anand, minister of seniors Kamal Khera, and minister of international development and minister responsible for Pacific economic development Canada Harjit Sajjan.