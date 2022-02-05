Trudeau criticises China’s human rights record as Olympics begin

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a pointed statement to mark the opening of the Winter Olympics on Friday omitted offering the traditional congratulations to the host nation and instead attacked China for its human rights record.

“On the international stage, Canada has been a consistently strong voice for protecting and advancing human rights, and we remain extremely concerned by reports of human rights violations in China, including the persecution of Uyghurs,” Trudeau said in a statement issued by the prime minister’s office.

He reiterated that as a result of China’s record on human rights, Canada is not sending any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Olympics.

However, he offered his wishes to Canadian athletes competing in the Olympics, which many Canadian commentators have begun to refer to as the “Genocide Games”.

The decision by Trudeau and his cabinet colleagues to boycott the Games was announced in December last year.

The United States and several other like-minded democracies are not sending political delegations as part of stated or unstated diplomatic boycotts of the Games. India became the latest nation to join the boycott Thursday after it emerged that a Chinese military commander involved in deadly clashes with Indian forces along their shared border in 2020 was reportedly chosen to be a torchbearer ahead of the Games.

Relations between Canada and China have deteriorated in recent times, especially since senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver in 2018 on charges of allegedly defrauding a financial institution to bypass sanctions upon the Iranian regime.

Days later, two Canadians, including a former diplomat was arrested by China. Trudeau described the development as “hostage diplomacy”. After more than 1000 days in captivity and being charged with spying, the two were released in September this year in what was seen as an exchange of prisoners; Meng also flew back to China after agreeing to a plea deal with American prosecutors.

An upcoming decision on blacklisting Huawei from Canada’s 5G infrastructure could further damage ties.

