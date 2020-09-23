Trump administration’s ambassadorial nominee calls on Pakistan to act against terror

world

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 15:34 IST

The Trump administration’s nominee for ambassador to Pakistan has said that Islamabad must take “sustained and irreversible” action against terrorism.

In a statement to the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday as part of his confirmation process, William E Todd said he will actively engage Pakistan on terrorism, strategic stability and non-proliferation if he is confirmed.

“To truly reduce regional tensions, and rebuild a strong relationship with the United States, Pakistan must take sustained and irreversible action against terrorism. Pakistan has suffered terribly itself at the hands of terrorists and has committed publicly to ensure terrorists cannot use Pakistani territory to operate,” he said in his statement.

He added, “Pakistan has taken important steps toward fulfilling that commitment but needs to continue that work. If confirmed, I will work with Pakistan to advance our shared interest in eliminating terrorism from its territory and advancing security in the region.”

Todd referred to what he described as “regional dynamics” and said “although we have a strong relationship with India, that does not need to come at the expense of Pakistan”.

He added, “I believe that under the right conditions, we can have a strong relationship with both countries. Our hope is that both countries will take the necessary steps to reduce tensions, and as President [Donald] Trump has offered, we are prepared to facilitate dialogue if both sides request it.”

India has accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, especially in Kashmir. It has also repeatedly spurned all efforts by Trump to mediate between the two countries, saying differences with Pakistan are a bilateral matter.

In his statement, Todd described the US-Pakistan ties as “a longstanding and important, but always complicated and sometimes contentious relationship”.

He said: “We certainly have our differences, but Pakistan is an essential regional partner, and this is an opportune moment in our relationship to work together on shared goals. Peace in Afghanistan is in both our countries’ best interests, and effective US-Pakistani cooperation is essential to achieve that objective.”

He recalled secretary of state Mike Pompeo’s remarks during a visit to Islamabad in 2018 about an “opportunity to reset the relationship between our two countries across a broad spectrum - economic, business, commercial - the work that we all know that we need to do to try to develop a peaceful resolution in Afghanistan that benefits certainly Afghanistan, but also the United States and Pakistan”.

Todd said Pakistan played a “critical role in creating the conditions that brought Afghan leaders and the Taliban to the historic start of Afghan Peace Negotiations” and noted Islamabad has an “even more important role to play in supporting efforts toward a negotiated political settlement”. This represents an opportunity for Pakistan to “continue to forge a new and better role in the region”, he added.

He said he would also engage Pakistan on strategic stability and non-proliferation, “carrying a clear message on the threat that nuclear weapons pose to the United States, the region, and our allies and partners”.

Pakistan needs to “demonstrate it is prepared to live up to international commitments on weapons of mass destruction”, he added.

Todd also listed three other key priorities that he would focus on if confirmed—advancing human rights, particularly freedom of religion and expression, increased bilateral trade and investment, and expanded youth engagement.

“I was shocked and heartbroken that US citizen Tahir Naseem was killed in a Pakistani courtroom in which he was facing an accusation of blasphemy. I grieve with the family of Mr Naseem, and if confirmed, will engage Pakistani authorities on full accountability for the perpetrators,” he said.

“I am also concerned about increasing restrictions on civil society, including the growing harassment and disappearances of journalists without accountability, which undermines the exercise of the right of peaceful assembly and freedoms of expression and association,” he added.