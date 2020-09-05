e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers

Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers

The memo comes amidst a national discussion about racism triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

world Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:14 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Washington
File photo: US President Donald Trump.
File photo: US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
         

The White House has ordered federal agencies to end taxpayer-funded diversity training for employees about “critical race theory” or “white privilege”, calling them “divisive, un-American propaganda sessions”.

“It has come to the President’s attention that Executive Branch agencies have spent millions of taxpayer dollars to date ‘training’ government workers to believe divisive, anti-American propaganda,” Russell Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget (OMB), wrote in the memo.

He went on to direct agencies to “begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on ‘critical race theory’, ‘white privilege’, or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil”. The OMB will issue more detailed guidance shortly.

Also read: Jacob Blake pleads not guilty to charges prior to Kenosha shooting

The memo comes amidst a national discussion about racism triggered by the killing of George Floyd, an African American man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May.

While President Donald Trump has condemned the incident, he has denied there is systemic racism in the country and has opposed ‘Black Lives Matter’ and defended the police. He has used anti-racism protests and unrest to the protests to stoke fears of lawlessness, seeking it to tie it to Democrats and Joe Biden, their presidential nominee, more specifically.

Jacob Blake, the black man whose shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, added another flashpoint to the unrest, pleaded non-guilty on Friday in a virtual appearance in a court hearing charges of sexual assault and disorderly conduct stemming from a complaint filed by an ex-girlfriend prior to the shooting. Blake survived the shooting but is paralyzed waist down.

Amid the national debate on racism, a professor at the prestigious George Washington University in Washington has admitted to pretending to be black for years. “To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim,” Jessica A Krug, who is white, wrote in an online post. “First North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.”

Krug teaches African and Latin American studies. The university has said she will not be teaching while her case is being reviewed.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s domestic help Dipesh Sawant arrested by NCB
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana
Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings, Telangana on 3rd spot
Andhra Pradesh tops ease of doing business rankings, Telangana on 3rd spot
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Trump orders end to ‘un-American’ diversity training for federal workers
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12
Railways to run 80 special trains from September 12
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In