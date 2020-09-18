e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Trump’s son Eric agrees to sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election

Trump’s son Eric agrees to sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election

In a Thursday court filing, Eric Trump’s lawyers said his “extreme travel schedule and related unavailability” and “the importance of avoiding any appearance of politicizing the investigatory process” justified the delay.

world Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New York, United States
President Donald Trump’s son Eric .
President Donald Trump’s son Eric .(Twitter/Eric Trump)
         

President Donald Trump’s son Eric is willing to be questioned in connection with a probe by New York’s attorney general into whether his father and the Trump Organization overstated the value of assets to obtain loans and tax benefits - if it can wait until after the Nov. 3 election.

In a Thursday court filing, Eric Trump’s lawyers said his “extreme travel schedule and related unavailability” and “the importance of avoiding any appearance of politicizing the investigatory process” justified the delay.

They also said they had proposed four dates for Eric Trump to be questioned in the civil probe, beginning on Nov. 19.

“Eric Trump has been, and continues to be, willing to appear pursuant to a subpoena,” the lawyers said.

A spokesman for Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement: “While we cannot comment on the particular steps we’re taking on specific litigation, we won’t allow any entity or individual to dictate how our investigation will proceed or allow anyone to evade a lawful subpoena.”

James on Aug. 24 accused the Trump Organization, where Eric Trump is an executive vice president, of resisting subpoenas for her probe into “potential fraud or illegality,” while there had been no determination any laws had been broken.

The attorney general said her probe began after Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen told Congress the president’s financial statements had inflated some asset values to save money on loans and insurance, and deflated other asset values to reduce real estate taxes.

Four properties were being probed: the Seven Springs Estate in Westchester County, New York; 40 Wall Street in Manhattan; the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago, and the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles.

The Trump Organization has said the probe into Donald Trump, a Republican, by James, a Democrat, was “all about politics.”

In Thursday’s filing, its lawyers also said it should not be required to turn over “thousands of pages of privileged communications” from its lawyers that James also subpoenaed.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23 in a New York state court in Manhattan.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
LIVE: Suspecting inaccuracy in data, BJD MP raises Odisha census issue
LIVE: Suspecting inaccuracy in data, BJD MP raises Odisha census issue
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In