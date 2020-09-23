e-paper
Home / World News / Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US polls amid mail-in ballot ‘scam’

Trump says full Supreme Court needed ahead of US polls amid mail-in ballot ‘scam’

“We need nine justices. You need that with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they are sending. It is a scam. It is a hoax. Everybody knows that. The Democrats know it better than anybody else. So you are going to need nine justices out there,” Trump told reporters.

world Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:47 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Trump has repeatedly warned that mail-in ballots will lead to mass election fraud. Many believe the Democrats will benefit more from mail-in ballots because their constituents are more concerned about the pandemic.
Trump has repeatedly warned that mail-in ballots will lead to mass election fraud. Many believe the Democrats will benefit more from mail-in ballots because their constituents are more concerned about the pandemic.(Reuters Photo )
         

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the Supreme Court needs to be filled with nine justices ahead of the November 3 election in light of the possibility of unsolicited mail-in ballots.

Trump plans on unveiling his pick to replace deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at around 5 pm (EST) on September 26.

Last Friday, Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer at her home in Washington. Before the liberal-leaning judge’s death, the High Court already was stacked with a 5-4 conservative majority.

The presidential election is scheduled to be held on November 3 but some states will allow ballots to come in up to six days late.

