Trump says Hong Kong can 'never succeed' under China control

Trump says Hong Kong can ‘never succeed’ under China control

“Hong Kong can never succeed having China as opposed to the thousands of geniuses that ran it, having China run it,” Trump told Fox Business news.

world Updated: Aug 13, 2020 17:43 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shivani Kumar
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump.(Bloomberg)
         

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Hong Kong will “go to hell” as a global financial center under tightened Chinese rule.

“Hong Kong can never succeed having China as opposed to the thousands of geniuses that ran it, having China run it,” Trump told Fox Business news.

“The Hong Kong markets will go to hell. Nobody’s going to do business.”

