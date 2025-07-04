Trump Says Tariff Letters Imminent, Unsettling Markets

President Trump said tariffs would kick in from the start of August. PREMIUM President Trump said the U.S. is poised to inform many trading partners of unilateral tariff rates of up to 70%

President Trump said the U.S. is poised to inform many trading partners of unilateral tariff rates of up to 70%, putting global investors on the defensive with U.S. markets closed for July Fourth.

The notices will be sent to countries by July 9, the president said. That is the White House’s self-imposed deadline for ending a 90-day pause on so-called “reciprocal” tariffs first unveiled in April.

“We’re going to start sending letters out to various countries starting tomorrow,” Trump told reporters late Thursday. “We’ll probably have 10 or 12 go out tomorrow, and over the next few days, I think by the 9th, they’ll be fully covered. And they’ll range in value from maybe 60 or 70% tariffs to 10 and 20% tariffs.”

