e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Tunisia arrests 7 suspects after deadly weekend attack

Tunisia arrests 7 suspects after deadly weekend attack

Tunisian authorities say that they have arrested seven people suspected of links to a deadly weekend attack that left one security officer dead and another injured.

world Updated: Sep 07, 2020 21:28 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Niyati Singh
Tunis
Tunisian forensic police investigate the site of an attack on Tunisian National Guard officers on September 6, 2020, in Sousse, south of the capital Tunis.
Tunisian forensic police investigate the site of an attack on Tunisian National Guard officers on September 6, 2020, in Sousse, south of the capital Tunis. (AFP photo)
         

Tunisian authorities say that they have arrested seven people suspected of links to a deadly weekend attack that left one security officer dead and another injured.

The attacked occurred on Sunday in the Tunisian resort town of Sousse when perpetrators rammed their vehicle into security officers and attacked them with knives.

National guard spokesman Housameddine Jbabli said Monday on Radio Shems that seven suspects are being held by anti-terrorism authorities.

On Sunday, Tunisian forces fatally shot three alleged attackers. Among the seven detained is the wife of one of the dead attackers and the two brothers of another. Jbabli said that a preliminary investigation showed that the attackers had developed online links with foreign networks to find out how to make explosives.

Sousse was the site of Tunisia’s deadliest extremist attack in 2015, when a massacre killed 38 people, most of them British tourists. That attack dealt a heavy blow to Tunisia’s tourism sector, a pillar of the North African nation’s economy.

tags
top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night blind’ infantry combat vehicles
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Pakistan gets it wrong, again | HT Editorial
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
Saudi hands jail terms to 8 in final Jamal Khashoggi verdict
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
To review bilateral ties, India and Bangladesh to hold virtual meeting
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In