Emine Erdogan faces flak for carrying $50k bag during Japan trip: Reports

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan was criticized for carrying a $50,000 bag during a trip to Japan with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the time when Turkey is struggling to recover from a currency crisis.

The price tag amounts to over a year’s salary for 11 people on minimum wage in Turkey, Ahval news reported.

The Erdogans have been slammed for their lavish lifestyle, while on the other hand, Turkey is trying to recover from a currency crisis that peaked in August 2018. The economy is still struggling, with high inflation and high unemployment major concerns.

“While the citizens struggle with price hikes, the Palace does not step back from luxury,” Cumhuriyet newspaper said, referring to the 1,150-room presidential complex built under Erdogan’s rule.

The censure comes as photos of the First Lady’s arrival at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo with Erdogan caught the attention of social media users. They pointed out that the handbag carried by Emine Erdogan cost around $50,000.

