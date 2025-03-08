Menu Explore
Twin earthquakes hit Nepal, no casualties reported

PTI |
Mar 08, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Nepal earthquake: There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquakes.

Nepal earthquake: On Saturday morning, Nepal's earthquake measuring centre reported twin tremors of mild intensity in two separate areas.

Nepal earthquake: The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district.(File)
Nepal earthquake: The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district.(File)

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage caused by the earthquakes.

An earthquake measuring 4.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Baglung district, about 300 kilometres from Kathmandu, at 6.20 a.m., the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre said.

The epicentre of the tremor was the Khukhani area in the district.

Earlier, the centre said that at 3.14 a.m., an earthquake measuring 4 on the Richter scale was recorded in Myagdi district, about 40 kilometres from Baglung.

The epicentre of the tremor was the Muri area of Myagdi district.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
