Twitter places warning label on Trump’s tweet about voting by mail

The president has in recent months assailed the voting process without evidence, saying it could result in widespread fraud, although millions of Americans, including much of the military, have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems.

world Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:16 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Twitter had faced fierce scrutiny from the Trump administration in May, when for the first time it prompted readers to check the facts in Trump’s tweets about unsubstantiated claims of mail-in voting fraud.
Twitter Inc on Thursday placed a warning label on a tweet by US President Donald Trump, saying his post included potentially misleading information about the mail-in voting process.

“Because of the new and unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to “voters”, or wherever, this year, the Nov 3rd Election result may NEVER BE ACCURATELY DETERMINED, which is what some want. Another election disaster yesterday. Stop Ballot Madness!,” Trump tweeted.

The president has in recent months assailed the voting process without evidence, saying it could result in widespread fraud, although millions of Americans, including much of the military, have cast absentee ballots by mail for years without such problems.

The process is seen as a way to limit exposure to the coronavirus, though the system to do so will vary from state to state.

Twitter’s warning label redirected users to a curated page, “Voting by mail is legal and safe, experts and data confirm”, which contained more information on mail-in voting.

The social network has previously attached labels to tweets posted and shared by the president, including adding fact-checking notices on his tweets.

