Home / World News / Twitter slaps public interest notice on Donald Trump’s tweet

Twitter slaps public interest notice on Donald Trump’s tweet

Twitter said the tweet made “misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

world Updated: Aug 23, 2020 23:20 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
Bloomberg | Posted by Arpan Rai
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement about US trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington.
US President Donald Trump makes an announcement about US trade relations with China and Hong Kong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump’s tweet on mail drop boxes received a public interest notice from Twitter, which said engagements with the tweet will be limited.

Twitter said the tweet made “misleading health claims that could potentially dissuade people from participation in voting.”

In the tweet, Trump said mail drop boxes “are not Covid sanitized.”

Users won’t be able to like, reply or retweet the tweet.

Earlier this month, Twitter and Facebook blocked a video shared by accounts linked to Trump for violating policies on coronavirus misinformation, leading the president to say that he was being unfairly censored.

