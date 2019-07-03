Two persons shot dead at Lahore airport in Pakistan

A Pakistani man returning after performing Umrah was shot dead on Wednesday by two gunman due to personal enmity while another person was killed in the shootout at Lahore’s international airport, police said, causing panic among hundreds of passengers.

Two suspects — identified as Shan and Arshad — opened fire on a man near the airport’s parking area. He said their target was Zain Ali, a 30-year-old resident of the Lakhodair area in Lahore. He died on the spot, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan was quoted as saying by the Dawn news.

Both the assailants, who have previous criminal records, have been arrested, the report said.

The suspects had a long-running dispute with Zain, police said.

The second victim of the shooting was a taxi driver named Akram, who had no relation to Zain but was struck during the firing. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two of them were gunned down in the international arrival lounge of the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore at 10 am (local time).

Khan said that the suspects had duped Airport Security Force (ASF) officials and entered the airport parking area with weapons.

The two gunmen did not enter the main terminal’s security cordon, but the incident raised concerns as the area is heavily patrolled by police and airport security.

The firing within the airport lounge caused panic among people, the report said, adding that the heavy contingent of police reached the airport to secure the premises.

Meanwhile, SP Cantt Safdar Raza Kazmi said police are investigating how the suspects managed to enter the airport premises with weapons. PTI AMS AKJ AMS

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 17:47 IST