e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Tying aid to foreign policy: New UK dept begins work

Tying aid to foreign policy: New UK dept begins work

The UK by law is committed to spend 0.7 per cent of its national income on aid. The amount has dwindled after the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted the economy, raising concerns among campaign groups and other stake-holders.

world Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:41 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
The merger as part of Johnson’s post-Brexit idea of ‘Global Britain’ has attracted criticism, including from Labour, former prime minister David Cameron and former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell.
The merger as part of Johnson’s post-Brexit idea of ‘Global Britain’ has attracted criticism, including from Labour, former prime minister David Cameron and former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell.(AFP FILE PHOTO.)
         

Declassified documents show that past British governments have been uneasy about admitting UK aid’s links with foreign policy objectives, but the Boris Johnson government has now institutionalised the link in a new department.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been merged with the Department for International Development (budget: £15 billion), inaugurated by foreign secretary Dominic Raab this week under the new name: Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

The merger as part of Johnson’s post-Brexit idea of ‘Global Britain’ has attracted criticism, including from Labour, former prime minister David Cameron and former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, who said abolishing the department was an “extraordinary mistake”.

Raab marked the new department’s launch by announcing a £119 million aid package to tackle the threat of coronavirus and famines in countries such as Yemen, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Central African Republic, the Sahel, South Sudan and Sudan.

The UK by law is committed to spend 0.7 per cent of its national income on aid. The amount has dwindled after the coronavirus pandemic severely impacted the economy, raising concerns among campaign groups and other stake-holders.

According to Tim Durrant of think-tank Institute for Government, there is still a long way to go before it is known how the new department will manage both aid and diplomacy. While previously the two departments worked closely, they are very different organisations, he said.

“Many in the development sector have expressed concern that the new department will not value development expertise as much as DfID did, and that this will lead to an exodus of talent. To stop that happening, ministers and senior officials will have to show that the expertise and experience of officials from both the predecessor departments is valued in the FCDO,” Durrant wrote.

The top civil servant in the new department is Philip Barton, who was briefly the British high commissioner in India until recently. He said: “I look forward to bringing together our diplomats and development experts to deliver for the people of the UK and act as a force for good around the world”.

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In