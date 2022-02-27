UAE drops face masks outdoors, quarantine for Covid contact cases

The United Arab Emirates, the Middle East tourism and commercial hub, over the weekend ended a requirement to wear face masks outdoors and obligatory quarantine for Covid-19 contact cases.

Fully-vaccinated passengers arriving in the country will no longer require PCR tests, said the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in updated guidance that went into effect on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"For economic and tourist sectors, physical distancing has been cancelled while mask-wearing in closed places is still mandatory," it said.

The capital Abu Dhabi also dropped a border entry requirement for a negative PCR test for those coming from other UAE emirates.

Daily coronavirus cases in the country have fallen to some 600 from close to 3,000 in January.