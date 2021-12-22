Home / World News / UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine children aged 5 to 11
world news

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine children aged 5 to 11

The country's vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who were in a clinical risk group should be offered the shot.
A nine-year-old girl receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination event for children at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.&nbsp;(REUTERS Representative)
A nine-year-old girl receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination event for children at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany. (REUTERS Representative)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 08:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , London

Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective.

The country's vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who were in a clinical risk group should be offered the shot.

The children will receive two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - a third of the adult dose - with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 coronavirus vaccine
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out