UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine children aged 5 to 11

Britain's medicines regulator on Wednesday approved use of the COVID-19 vaccine from partners Pfizer and BioNTech for children aged 5 to 11 years, after the watchdog found the shot was safe and effective.

The country's vaccines committee advised that children in the age group who were in a clinical risk group should be offered the shot.

The children will receive two 10-microgram doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine - a third of the adult dose - with an interval of eight weeks between the first and second doses, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said.