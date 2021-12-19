Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson

Updated on Dec 19, 2021 04:47 AM IST
Britain's Brexit minister David Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, including the imposition of tax rises and additional Covid-19 restrictions, the Mail on Sunday newspaper reported.

"Frost has sensationally resigned from Boris Johnson's government," the newspaper said.

Downing Street did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The newspaper said Frost's departure had been prompted by the introduction of additional Covid-19 measures, including Covid-19 passes, a broader discontent with tax rises and the cost of 'net zero' environmental policies.

The departure of the British government's most senior Brexit negotiator is yet another blow to Johnson who has faced warnings from some of his own lawmakers that he must improve his leadership or face a challenge.

Johnson said on Friday he took personal responsibility for the loss of a Conservative stronghold in an election defeat that showed public dismay over a litany of scandals and stepped up pressure from mutinous lawmakers.

Frost, a supporter of Brexit, has led the attempts by London to renegotiate the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union.

"Lord Frost tendered his resignation a week ago - but was persuaded to stay until January," the newspaper said on Twitter.

united kingdom
