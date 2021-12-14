UK confirms 1st Omicron death; first case in China

Britain on Monday confirmed what is thought to be the first confirmed death after infection with the Omicron variant, as the country launched an ambitious Covid booster shot programme to stop the virus spiralling out of control. Meanwhile, the first case of the Omicron variant infection in China was detected in the northern city of Tianjin on Monday night, health authorities said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The infection was discovered in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on December 9, Chinese official media reported, adding that the patient is currently being treated in isolation in a city hospital.

Separately, a sub-strain of the Covid-19 Delta variant has triggered a new cluster of cases in eastern China’s industrial powerhouse province of Zhejiang, causing many of the 190 cases in a week, locking down more than 500,000 residents and shutting down factories.

Several infections diagnosed until Monday afternoon were of the Delta strain sub-lineage AY.4, prompting large-scale travel restrictions in the province, mass nucleic acid tests with more than 52,000 people sent to centralised isolation.

Rush to get booster shots in the United Kingdom

Long lines formed at vaccination centres in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get booster shots to protect against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On a visit to a vaccination centre in west London, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Omicron accounted for about 40% of the cases in the British capital, and hospital admissions were rising.

“Sadly, at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron,” he told reporters, a day after warning that the country faces a “tidal wave” of infection.

Scientists in South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, say they see signs the variant may cause less severe disease than Delta but cautioned it was too soon to be certain.

Health authorities around the world are watching Britain closely to see what an Omicron surge looks like in a country with an older, more highly vaccinated population than South Africa’s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The British government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread of Omicron “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services” at a time when Covid is already widespread.

Denmark pushes third vaccine dose, Norway to tighten restrictions

Danish health authorities said on Monday a third dose of the vaccine would be offered sooner to everyone over 40 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant.

Norway will further tighten restrictions in a bid to limit an expected surge of the Omicron variant, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere told news agency NTB on Monday.

Omicron poses ‘very high’ risk but data on severity limited

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday said the Omicron variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a “very high” global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection but clinical data on its severity is limited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considerable uncertainties surround Omicron, first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, whose mutations may lead to higher transmissibility and more cases of Covid-19 disease, the WHO said. “The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high for a number of reasons,” it said, reiterating its first assessment made on November 29.

Meanwhile South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has postponed getting a booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine because he has tested positive for the disease and is recuperating from mild symptoms, his office announced on Monday.

With inputs from Sutirtho Patranobis

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON