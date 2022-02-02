Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK Conservative lawmaker says will call for confidence vote on PM Boris Johnson
world news

UK Conservative lawmaker says will call for confidence vote on PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson is facing calls to resign after weeks of a steady drip of reports alleging his aides, and he himself, had staged and attended parties in his Downing Street office and residence at a time when millions of Britons were under Covid-19 lockdowns.
A confidence vote can be triggered if 15% of the 359 Conservative members of parliament write letters demanding one to the chairman of the 1922 Committee. In picture - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(Reuters)
Published on Feb 02, 2022 04:47 PM IST
Reuters | , London

Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said he would submit a letter of no confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, saying so-called 'partygate' was distracting the government at a time of international crisis.

Johnson is facing calls to resign after weeks of a steady drip of reports alleging his aides, and he himself, had staged and attended parties in his Downing Street office and residence at a time when millions of Britons were under Covid-19 lockdowns.

Ellwood, chair of parliament's defence select committee and a former junior minister, was the latest Conservative lawmaker to say he would submit a letter of no confidence in Johnson.

"It's time to resolve this so the party can get back to governing and yes ... I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 Committee," Ellwood said, referring to a group which represents lawmakers who do not have government jobs.

A confidence vote can be triggered if 15% of the 359 Conservative members of parliament write letters demanding one to the chairman of the 1922 Committee.

RELATED STORIES

Ellwood said the scandals were distracting from Britain's response to major issues such as the crisis in Ukraine.

"I believe it's time for the prime minister to take a grip of this. He himself should call a vote of confidence rather than waiting for the inevitable 54 letters to be actually submitted," Ellwood told Sky News.

"This is just horrible for all MPs to continuously have to defend this to the British public ... And the question now is for all of us, is the prime minister, the best person to lead the party moving forward?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson united kingdom
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget 2022
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP