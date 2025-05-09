New Delhi, As the conflict between India and Pakistan spirals, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a phone conversation with his British counterpart David Lammy and conveyed to him that there must be "zero-tolerance" to terrorism. UK Foreign Secretary Lammy speaks to Jaishankar on India-Pak tensions

The Jaishankar-Lammy conversation came against the backdrop of efforts by India's strategic partners to reduce tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.

"Our discussions centered around countering terrorism, for which there must be zero-tolerance," the external affairs minister said in a social media post.

Jaishankar held phone conversations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on Thursday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared significantly following India's Operation Sindoor on early Wednesday and Pakistan's subsequent unsuccessful attempt to attack 15 Indian cities.

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation.

"He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," she said.

"The secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism," Bruce added.

On his phone talks with Kallas, Jaishankar said: "Discussed ongoing developments with EU HRVP @kajakallas."

"India has been measured in its actions. However, any escalation will get a firm response," he added.

On India-Pakistan tensions, the European Union said it is "monitoring closely and with great concern the growing tensions in the region and the ensuing consequences, including the possible loss of more lives."

"The EU calls on both parties to exercise restraint, to de-escalate tensions and desist from further attacks to safeguard civilian lives on both sides," it said.

"The EU urges both sides to engage in dialogue. It is vital that India and Pakistan also live up to their obligations under international law and take all measures possible to protect civilian lives," it added.

The EU said it will work with all parties to de-escalate the situation.

The British foreign secretary on Wednesday said current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern.

"The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward," he said.

"The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians," he added.

