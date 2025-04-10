UK govt department to shed 2,100 jobs

Menu Explore
AFP |
Apr 10, 2025 10:16 PM IST

A UK government department is to cut its staff by almost a third, officials said Thursday, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer seeks to shrink the civil service due to strained public finances.

The Cabinet Office, which sits at the heart of the British state by co-ordinating the work of other departments, will lose 2,100 jobs over the next two years, a government source said.

Some 1,200 employees will leave through redundancies, with another 900 transferred to other ministries. The department currently employs about 6,500 people.

"We are furthering plans to make the Cabinet Office more strategic, specialist, and smaller so it can better serve the public and support the government," a cabinet office spokesperson said.

The announcement comes after Starmer pledged to slash the cost of bureaucracy and reduce the size of Britain's 500,000-strong civil service to create a more "agile" state.

Last month, finance minister Rachel Reeves said she plans to cut the costs of running government by 15 percent within four years, which is expected to lead to annual savings of £2.2 billion .

Reeves told the BBC it would be up to individual departments to decide how many people would lose their jobs but personnel could be cut by 10,000.

She also detailed billions of pounds of spending cuts in the face of economic headwinds, which include concerns about US President Donald Trump's tariffs and Russia's war in Ukraine.

Her attempts to mend Britain's public finances and boost economic growth have been constrained by her own fiscal rules and her pledge not to increase taxes.

The rules prevent her from borrowing to fund day-to-day spending and call for debt to fall as a share of the gross domestic product by 2029-2030.

The Cabinet Office job cuts and its plans to use more artificial intelligence are expected to save the department £110 million by 2028.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, a trade union representing specialist civil servants, said the "blunt cuts" will "make it harder" for the department to fulfil its role.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

