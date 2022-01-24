UK lawmaker claims she was fired over her Muslim faith

A former minister in Britain’s Conservative government says she was told her Muslim faith was a reason she was fired, a claim that has deepened the rifts roiling Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing party.

Former transport minister Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

She said she was told there were concerns “that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations”.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 (Downing St) were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” Ghani said.

Chief whip Mark Spencer said he was the person Ghani was talking about, but strongly denied her allegation.

