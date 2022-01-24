Home / World News / UK lawmaker claims she was fired over her Muslim faith
world news

UK lawmaker claims she was fired over her Muslim faith

Former transport minister Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.
British Conservative Party MP Nusrat Ghani joins members of the Uyghur community as they demonstrate to call on the British parliament to vote to recognise alleged persecution of China's Muslim minority Uyghur people as genocide and crimes against humanity in London.(AFP File Photo )
British Conservative Party MP Nusrat Ghani joins members of the Uyghur community as they demonstrate to call on the British parliament to vote to recognise alleged persecution of China's Muslim minority Uyghur people as genocide and crimes against humanity in London.(AFP File Photo )
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:40 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , London

A former minister in Britain’s Conservative government says she was told her Muslim faith was a reason she was fired, a claim that has deepened the rifts roiling Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing party.

Former transport minister Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.

She said she was told there were concerns “that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations”.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 (Downing St) were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” Ghani said.

Chief whip Mark Spencer said he was the person Ghani was talking about, but strongly denied her allegation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united kingdom
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out