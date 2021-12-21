UK PM Johnson says tighter Covid-19 rules before Christmas unlikely

Boris Johnson ruled out stricter Covid-19 rules before Christmas, as he sought to draw a line under speculation Britons might have to tear up their festive plans for a second year.

But in a video address to the nation, the U.K. prime minister urged caution, saying “the situation remains finely balanced” and that ministers may yet move to announce further curbs after Dec. 25.

“We don’t think today that there is enough evidence to justify any tougher measures before Christmas,” Johnson said. “We continue to monitor omicron very closely and if the situation deteriorates we will be ready to take action if needed.”

The prime minister has been squeezed between his scientific advisers who warned last week that more stringent measures were needed “very soon” to avoid daily Covid hospitalizations rising into the thousands, and his mutinous MPs, who rebelled in record numbers last week against lighter-touch measures.

Johnson emerged from a cabinet meeting lasting more than two hours on Monday to say he didn’t plan new restrictions yet. But he left open the prospect they could be introduced before Dec. 25, leaving millions of people uncertain about their Christmas plans.

Members of his cabinet including Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak wanted to see more data about the severity of omicron and how cases translate into hospitalizations before agreeing to economy-damaging rules.

Sunak on Tuesday unveiled 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion) of fresh assistance to hospitality, leisure and cultural businesses, recognizing that even without a lockdown, they’ve suffered a big hit to their revenues caused by Britons limiting social interactions as omicron takes hold.