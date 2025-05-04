Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UK police arrest seven Iranian nationals in counter-terrorism operations

Reuters |
May 04, 2025 12:18 PM IST

BRITAIN-IRAN-ARRESTS:UK police arrest seven Iranian nationals in counter-terrorism operations

-Britain's counter-terrorism police have arrested eight men, including seven Iranian nationals, in a number of raids across the country, the Metropolitan Police said on Sunday.

UK police arrest seven Iranian nationals in counter-terrorism operations
UK police arrest seven Iranian nationals in counter-terrorism operations

On Saturday, five men, four of whom are Iranian nationals, were detained on suspicion of terrorism offences over a plot to target a specific premises, while the nationality of the fifth man remains unknown.

The arrests were made in Swindon, west London, Stockport, Rochdale, and Manchester.

"The investigation is still in its early stages and we are exploring various lines of enquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

In separate operation on the same day, three Iranian nationals were arrested in London as part of another counter-terrorism investigation, the Met said in a separate statement.

They are now in custody, with searches ongoing at the three addresses. The Met said this investigation was unrelated to the earlier arrests of the five men.

The police did not disclose details of the suspected plot, citing operational reasons.

The arrests come amid heightened scrutiny of Iran-backed activities in the UK, with Britain saying it has responded to more than 20 such plots since 2022 and imposing sanctions on a Swedish-based criminal network linked to Iran for targeting Israeli and Jewish interests in Europe.

The Embassy of Iran in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / UK police arrest seven Iranian nationals in counter-terrorism operations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 04, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On