Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UK public becoming less worried about Covid-19 pandemic: Report
world news

UK public becoming less worried about Covid-19 pandemic: Report

London [UK], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): People in the UK are becoming less worried about the COVID-19 pandemic following the government's decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and COVID-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.
The latest official figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care showed that the UK has recorded almost 17.7 million positive cases since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ANI |

People in the UK are becoming less worried about the Covid-19 pandemic following the government's decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and Covid-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

According to data collected by the ONS between January 19-30, just over 5 in 10 adults (52 per cent) reported they were worried or somewhat worried about the effect of the novel coronavirus in their lives, compared with around 6 in 10 (61 per cent) in the previous period (January 6-16).

Last week, the British government removed most of the measures imposed in December to tackle the new wave of the Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant, claiming that the vaccine booster rollout had successfully reduced serious illness and Covid-19 hospitalisations.

The latest official figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care showed that the UK has recorded almost 17.7 million positive cases and 157,984 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Winter Olympic
Lok Sabha today
Basant Panchami 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP