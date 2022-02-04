Home / World News / UK public becoming less worried about Covid-19 pandemic: Report
world news

UK public becoming less worried about Covid-19 pandemic: Report

London [UK], February 4 (ANI/Sputnik): People in the UK are becoming less worried about the COVID-19 pandemic following the government's decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and COVID-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.
The latest official figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care showed that the UK has recorded almost 17.7 million positive cases since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.&nbsp;(AFP)
The latest official figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care showed that the UK has recorded almost 17.7 million positive cases since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. (AFP)
Published on Feb 04, 2022 11:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

People in the UK are becoming less worried about the Covid-19 pandemic following the government's decision to lift most coronavirus restrictions, including mandatory face masks and Covid-19 passes, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.

According to data collected by the ONS between January 19-30, just over 5 in 10 adults (52 per cent) reported they were worried or somewhat worried about the effect of the novel coronavirus in their lives, compared with around 6 in 10 (61 per cent) in the previous period (January 6-16).

Last week, the British government removed most of the measures imposed in December to tackle the new wave of the Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant, claiming that the vaccine booster rollout had successfully reduced serious illness and Covid-19 hospitalisations.

The latest official figure released by the Department of Health and Social Care showed that the UK has recorded almost 17.7 million positive cases and 157,984 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began two years ago. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out