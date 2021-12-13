Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK reports its first Omicron death as variant continues to spread rapidly

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters that “at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron”.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Published on Dec 13, 2021 05:38 PM IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday confirmed the first death due to the Omicron variant of coronavirus as Britain expanded its booster programme for all aged 30 and above. Johnson told reporters that “at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with Omicron”. The confirmation comes amid reports of the new variant of concern causing mild disease as compared to the Delta, which is currently the dominant strain globally.

"So I think the idea that this is somehow a milder version of the virus - I think that's something we need to set on one side - and just recognise the sheer pace at which it accelerates through the population," he said.

The World Health Organization said in a technical briefing that the Omicron variant has been detected in at least 63 countries as of December 9.

 

