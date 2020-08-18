e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic

UK retailer Marks & Spencer cuts 7,000 jobs due to pandemic

London-based Marks & Spencer said Tuesday the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores. The reductions represent about 9% of the company’s workforce.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 14:47 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
London
A woman walks past a Marks & Spencer store at Oxford Street, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain.
A woman walks past a Marks & Spencer store at Oxford Street, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
         

UK retailer Marks & Spencer says it plans to eliminate about 7,000 jobs as it streamlines management and store operations after sales plunged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

London-based Marks & Spencer said Tuesday the job cuts would take place over the next three months in its central offices, regional management and UK stores. The reductions represent about 9% of the company’s workforce.

Marks & Spencer said group revenue fell 13.2% in the quarter ended August 8, driven by a 38% drop in in-store sales of clothing and housewares.

Like other retailers, the company has seen a surge in online sales as customers avoid in-store shopping the pandemic. Marks & Spencer said 68% of its orders were delivered to customers’ homes during the quarter, compared with 29% in the previous year.

The company said “there remains substantial uncertainty about market conditions and the duration of social-distancing measures, and we are retaining a cautious approach to planning for the balance of the year.″

tags
top news
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, seeks probe into ‘hate-speech bias’
Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg, seeks probe into ‘hate-speech bias’
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
BJP used social media to spread religious hatred: Shiv Sena
MP govt jobs to be reserved for people from the state: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
MP govt jobs to be reserved for people from the state: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
SC rejects plea seeking fund transfer from PM Cares to NDRF
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In