UK variant of Covid-19 spread rapidly in British care homes in span of 2 weeks: Report
The UK variant of the novel coronavirus spread rapidly in care homes in England in a span of two weeks between November and December last year, reflecting its spread across the country, according to a new study which calls for advanced surveillance systems to monitor the evolving virus.
The findings, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, revealed that the proportion of infections among care home staff and residents caused by the new variant rose from 12 per cent in the week beginning 23 November to 60 per cent of positive cases just two weeks later, in the week beginning 7 December.
In the south east of England, where the variant was most dominant, the scientists from University College London (UCL) in the UK said this fraction rose from 55 to 80 per cent over the same period.
In London, where the variant spread fastest, they said the increase was from 20 to 66 per cent.
Based on the analysis of 4,442 positive samples from care home staff and residents in England, the researchers believe the UK variant, also known as B.1.1.7, was present in care homes from early on.
"Our findings suggest the UK variant spread just as quickly in care homes as it did in the general population. This shows the importance of public health measures to reduce transmission in the country as a whole," said study senior author Laura Shallcross from UCL.
However, they said the proportion of infections caused by the new variant rose from 14 per cent in the week beginning 23 November to 76 per cent in the week beginning 7 December among samples from those aged over 65.
"Our results are consistent with national trends, suggesting that the UK variant was present in care homes from early on, although our sample did not fully represent all care homes in England," said study lead author Maria Krutikov from UCL.
"To see how viruses like Covid-19 are changing and to respond quickly and appropriately, it is really important we have an advanced surveillance system, with gene sequencing that can identify new variants as early as possible," Krutikov said.
We are discussing what the best way to proceed is," Kwarteng told the BBC when asked about the fairness of non-vaccinated people being denied access to hospitality, entertainment and travel.
Marcelo Queiroga will replace Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general with expertise in logistics who landed the position last May despite having no prior health experience.
Some 30,800 people reserved slots to get the Chinese-made Sinovac Biotech Ltd. shot and 113,200 others booked doses of Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE's vaccine at community vaccine centers in the 24 hours ending at 8pm Tuesday, the government said.
The document prepared by the US intelligence community is another set of baseless accusations against our country for interfering in American domestic political processes," Russia's embassy in the United States said in a statement on Facebook.
The United Nations earlier said it had not been allowed to conduct a technical and safety assessment of the island and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the vaccines were contracted to Australia but were badly needed to contain a surge in coronavirus cases in the Pacific island nation, parts of which are just a short boat ride from Australian territory.
