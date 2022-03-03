Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: President Zeelensky's message
A week after Russian President Vladimir Putin sanctioned the all-out attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late on Wednesday addressed his countrymen in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service in which he said Ukraine has been successful in breaking the enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week. "We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," he said.
"Every occupier must know: he will receive a fierce rebuff from the Ukrainians. So much so that he will remember forever that we will not give up! We are the people who broke the enemy's plans in a week," Zelensky said.
"We smashed the plans they had been preparing for years. Their morale is deteriorating. More and more occupants are fleeing to return home. I sincerely admire the Ukrainians who go out with their bare hands and chase the occupiers out of their cities!" the president added claiming nearly 9,000 Russians have been killed in one week. Russia said 498 of its troops have been killed announcing the death toll the first time since the launch of the attack.
Russian forces have, meanwhile, claimed to have taken the Black Sea city of Kherson but Kherson's mayor confirmed. Shelling continues in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv.
The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Wednesday deploring Moscow's attack on Ukraine. After more than two days of extraordinary debate, which saw the Ukrainian envoy accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 member states backed the non-binding resolution -- with only Eritrea, North Korea, Syria and Belarus joining Russia.
-
UNGA vote against Russia’s campaign, Ukraine's Kherson under siege | Top updates
Russia has claimed to have taken over the first city of Ukraine - Kherson, even as stiff Ukrainian resistance kept Vladimir Putin's men at bay in Kyiv and Kharkiv.
-
In a first, Russia says over 450 of its troops killed in Ukraine since invasion
Russia’s defence ministry said over 2,870 Ukrainian troops and “nationalists” were killed and nearly 3,700 injured since the start of its military campaign against its neighbour, a former Soviet state.
-
Ukraine asks mothers of captive Russian troops to take sons home from Kyiv
In the statement, Ukrainian defence ministry laid out a process for Russian mothers to get to their captured sons in Kyiv. Three helpline numbers have been provided along with an email id where the mothers have been asked to contact. Upon receipt of “proof” that their son is in captivity in Ukraine, the mothers need to reach Kyiv to collect them.
-
‘Don’t you see?': Zelenskyy to Jews after Russians bomb Holocaust massacre site
On Tuesday, Russia switched to missile strikes as it showered them in Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv and capital Kyiv, causing several casualties. The strikes began in the morning, and later in the day, Russians bombed the primary television tower at the Babi Yar district in Kyiv due to which as many as five people were killed and five more wounded.
-
Where did Russia's air force go? Many stuff perplexing, say experts
Russia-Ukraine crisis: Experts had expected that Russia would use its full air force against Ukraine and are at their wits' end seeing Russia's risk-averse behaviour in the ongoing conflict.