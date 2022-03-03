Ukraine broke enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week: President Zeelensky's message

A week after Russian President Vladimir Putin sanctioned the all-out attack on Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late on Wednesday addressed his countrymen in a video posted on the Telegram messaging service in which he said Ukraine has been successful in breaking the enemy's 'sneaky' plans of years in a week. "We are a nation that broke the enemy's plans in a week. Plans written for years: sneaky, full of hatred for our country, our people," he said.

#BREAKING: New address of President Zelensky:



“Every occupier must know: he will receive a fierce rebuff from the Ukrainians. So much so that he will remember forever that we will not give up! We are the people who broke the enemy's plans. Full vidéo https://t.co/wMSP4UlIml 1/1 pic.twitter.com/Aer5lVTrwT — Conflicts Ukraine (@conflictsUA) March 2, 2022

"Every occupier must know: he will receive a fierce rebuff from the Ukrainians. So much so that he will remember forever that we will not give up! We are the people who broke the enemy's plans in a week," Zelensky said.

"We smashed the plans they had been preparing for years. Their morale is deteriorating. More and more occupants are fleeing to return home. I sincerely admire the Ukrainians who go out with their bare hands and chase the occupiers out of their cities!" the president added claiming nearly 9,000 Russians have been killed in one week. Russia said 498 of its troops have been killed announcing the death toll the first time since the launch of the attack.

Russian forces have, meanwhile, claimed to have taken the Black Sea city of Kherson but Kherson's mayor confirmed. Shelling continues in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv.

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a resolution on Wednesday deploring Moscow's attack on Ukraine. After more than two days of extraordinary debate, which saw the Ukrainian envoy accuse Russia of genocide, 141 out of 193 member states backed the non-binding resolution -- with only Eritrea, North Korea, Syria and Belarus joining Russia.