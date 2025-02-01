Menu Explore
Ukraine claims three killed in Russian air attack, residential building damaged

Reuters |
Feb 01, 2025 01:27 PM IST

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure

Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles on Ukraine on Saturday, killing at least three civilians and damaging residential buildings and infrastructure, officials said.

A view shows burning cars a building damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine(via REUTERS)
A view shows burning cars a building damaged by a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine(via REUTERS)

The Interior Ministry said that a Russian missile slammed into a residential building in the central city of Poltava, killing at least two people and injuring seven. One person was killed in the city of Kharkiv in the northeast, its mayor said.

