Ukraine company removing road signs to confuse Russian troops: 'Let's help them get to hell'

In a bid to delay the Russian onslaught, a Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs to confuse the invading troops. The government company, Ukravtodor, said in a Facebook update that the enemy has poor communications and cannot navigate the terrain.

"Let us help them get straight to hell," it added, urging all road organizations and local authorities to immediately start dismantling nearby road signs.

The company also posted an edited photo of a standard road sign replacing directions to nearby cities with profanities. The different directions on the edited photo could be translated to "Go f*** yourself", "Go f*** yourself again" and "Go f*** yourself back in Russia".

Edited photo of a road sign posted by Ukravtodor.(Facebook / Ukravtodor)

The company has also been urging Ukrainians to block the enemy by all available methods, including burning tires and trees, barricading.

“The occupant must understand that he is not expected here and will be resisted on every street, every road!” it said.

Russia, meanwhile, has ordered its troops to advance in Ukraine “from all directions” as they face strong Ukrainian resistance. Britain’s defence ministry said that the Russian forces are suffering logistical challenges and not making the progress they had planned. The ministry, in its intelligence update, also claimed that the invading forces are sustaining casualties and a number of Russian troops have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed that his country would never give in to the Kremlin. He has been reaching out to world leaders for military aid as well as political support at the UN Security Council. Zelensky said that he had a telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in which the two leaders agreed on “further joint steps to counter the aggressor.”

“Had a phone conversation with @BorisJohnson. Grateful to the British Prime Minister for his position, new decisions to enhance the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian army,” he tweeted.